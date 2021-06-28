The control room chaired by the Prime Minister Mario Draghi has found an agreement on the release of layoffs for the manufacturing and construction industry with an exception for the textile sector and those connected to it, such as the footwear and fashion sectors. Ministers Brunetta, Orlando, Giorgetti, Speranza, Bonetti, Franco, Patuanelli participated in the booth meeting.

Companies in those sectors will be able to benefit from the free layoffs. In addition, the possibility of providing an additional 13 weeks of extraordinary layoffs to all companies belonging to the industrial crisis tables currently open and not, which have run out of shock absorbers.

From tomorrow the premier will meet the social partners. Finally, the control room expressed itself favorably for the two-month extension, until 31 August, of the blocking of tax bills.

On the release of layoffs “there was a lot of discussion, but the choice denotes our desire to return the country to the market, defending the sectors most in crisis, but returning to physiology”, declared the Minister of Public Administration Renato Brunetta, during a live Facebook organized by the Circolo Esperia. “Today we have decided, within a reasoning of social dialogue, to put an end to the blocking of redundancies, albeit with a series of exceptions with respect to sectors in crisis”.

