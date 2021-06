We can dance, party and flirt again this weekend. From the one and a half meters to the one and a half centimeters. But how do you do that again, flirting with a stranger? Love expert Carla Ketelaar from Deventer thinks it will run smoothly. ,,Flirting is playing, a little fooling around. Have fun. However, this weekend is not about love. There’s going to be a lot of sex. The serious dates will come later.”



