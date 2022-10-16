In an automotive industry increasingly dominated by powerful electric hypercars with triple-digit horsepower, the fastest car in the world is a single-seater with less than 250 horsepower. The new record for acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h was set by the Formula SAE car of the University of Stuttgart. The record was broken on 23 September at the Bosch-owned Renningen circuit and recently received official certification.

The prestigious Formula Student team of the German university, which has gained so many successes in the category reserved for electric cars, has modified its car, designed directly by the students, with the sole intention of breaking the record. The car went down under 145 kg of weightwhile the power of the four electric motors has been freed from the classic regulatory constraints, bringing it to 180 kW. The result was an impressive claimed power-to-weight ratio of 1.75 hp / kg. To complete the changes, the team also removed the rear wing to gain additional weight and aerodynamic penetration. By exploiting the four-wheel drive guaranteed by the four motors installed directly on the wheel units, with traction control and torque vectoring algorithms, an acceleration peak of 2.5 g. The chronometric response for the sprint from 0 to 100 km / h was 1,461 seconds.

The record came after a year-long preparation, during which the car also suffered damage after a high-speed impact. Pavel Povolni, president of the GreenTeam of the University of Stuttgart says: “We faced a bitter disappointment in July. Fortunately, the driver was unharmed, but the vehicle had suffered extensive damage “. The goal was reached in the last useful window, with autumn temperatures in Germany close to being too cold for the car. “We are happy to have broken the world record and to have brought it back to Germany!”, Povolni comments. The new Guinness World Record improves on the previous record made by the AMZ team from Zurich in 2016, which with a time of 1,513 seconds had in turn broken the record from the Germans themselves. Stuttgart can now enjoy the lead, but with the knowledge that it could soon be broken again.