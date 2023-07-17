Monday, July 17, 2023, 2:04 p.m.



| Updated 17:23h.

This Monday Froilán turned 25, a quarter of a century in which scandals and controversies have not been lacking. However, his new life in Abu Dhabi has meant that the eldest son of the Infanta Elena and Jaime de Marichalar has reached his twenty-fifth anniversary in a discreet way in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, where he moved to start a new life and work in the oil company Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.

A very different scenario from last year, when he spent his birthday at a beach club in Marbella where a fight broke out that ended in a shootout, injuring several people.

Now his life is completely different and he lives away from the media spotlight thanks to the support of his grandfather, the emeritus king, who has become his defender before his host, Sheikh Mohame bin Zayed, the Emirati leader responsible for having facilitated his stay and the job.