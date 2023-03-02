The magazine ‘Semana’ has exclusively found Froilán’s residence in Abu Dhabi. The young man headed for the capital of the United Arab Emirates to get away from the latest controversies in which he had been immersed, following in the footsteps of his grandfather, Don Juan Carlos, who settled in the Arab country in August 2020. According to the First information, the grandson of the emeritus king was already doing it with a contract under his arm and with an apartment ready for his move. However, the publication has revealed that Froilán “is sleeping and living in a luxurious hotel”, although his objective is to find a property in which to settle.

Although he is excited about this new stage, it seems that the eldest son of the Infanta Elena is having a hard time connecting and making friends, according to what they have reported to the magazine. The last time we saw him, he was attending a paddle tennis tournament in which he looked serious and taciturn, wearing a cap that did not achieve the goal of making him go unnoticed. He only spoke with two friends of Juan Lebrón, one of the Spanish players who participated in the tournament, and with the actress Andrea Duro, girlfriend of Ale Galán, another paddle tennis player.

Despite everything, in Abu Dhabi Froilán feels good, covered and, above all, “safe”, reports ‘Semana’, because, although he does not live with his grandfather, he has his full support. «There is a lot of Spanish. It is easy for Froilán to feel comfortable and not miss Spain. People are familiar,” those who know life in the Emirates have told the magazine, so it is to be expected that, before long, Victoria Federica’s brother will begin to fully enjoy his new life.