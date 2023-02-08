Froilán returns to his old ways. The Local Police of Madrid evicted on Sunday at nine in the morning an illegal ‘after’ in a well-known mega-sauna in the center of the capital. Among the people identified, as confirmed by sources from the municipal body, was the eldest grandson of Juan Carlos I.

The Municipal Police had to resort to their special agents (Central Security Units) to evacuate the premises, at number 64 Orense street, where at that time there were 229 people, when the maximum capacity of the establishment was 99. During the intervention, the officials also found that there were several minors among those attending the party, and various drugs were seized, including pink cocaine.

Felipe Juan Froilán from Todos los Santos de Marichalar y Borbón was with several friends in one of the VIP booths at this venue in the Azca neighborhood, very close to the Bernabéu. Those reserved, with jacuzzi or shower, have a price per night of between 1,200 and 1,500 euros.

According to sources from the investigation, this ‘after’ had been profusely announced on social networks, particularly on Instagram, as a large “clandestine party after Saturday night” in the “Bernabeu area”, although its location was “secret” and it could only be accessed by “invitation”. At the party, which had also been sold as the “after of the after”, the presence of the DJ Adriano Sánchez and Chico Sunshine was announced.

The police intervened after insistent complaints from neighbors about the noise early in the morning. The manager assured that there were only 102 people inside due to his registration, a version that the officials did not believe, who proceeded to review the establishment while numerous attendees of the ‘after’ tried to escape through the emergency exit.

And they immediately began to count violations: reserved rooms in which about twenty people crowded when the capacity was three; or customers smoking both tobacco and hookahs in closed spaces.

In the main room, called ‘Ambigú’, according to the official reports there were 179 customers when the capacity was 61 people.

The agents found various illegal substances both in the private rooms and in the ‘Ambigú’ and seized a bladed weapon that one of the customers was hiding behind his back.

The grandson of the emeritus king, after being evicted from the sauna, moved to another well-known after-party, the ‘Vallecas X’, with his friends, this time legal.

conflict magnet



This Sunday is the latest in a long chain of scandals involving Froilán. And despite the fact that there is a lot of urban legend around him – such as the supposed kidnapping attempt in May of last year in Ibiza, when Froilán was not on the island –, it is no less true that since he shot himself in the foot – literal– when he was 14 years old he was involved in a traffic accident –his sister Victoria Federica was driving–, he had to leave a nightclub in Marbella where a shooting took place, he rebuked press photographers, he was the victim of a robbery –1,400 euros in a bingo– and has tried to sell a fake gold rolex that he said he found on the street.

Of course, nothing compared to the penultimate incident to be added to his black list, which occurred on November 25 of last year, when he was involved in a fight between two groups of well-placed young people who got into a fight at the gates. from a nightclub in the center of Madrid –very close, by the way, to where the Infanta Elena lives– due to some damage –a broken rear-view mirror, it seems– in a high-end car.

In the scuffle, in which there was no shortage of punches, slaps and even the stellar appearance of ‘La pechotes’, a young woman who became known years ago as a friend of ‘Little Nicolás’, one or more knives also came to light, with which they wound a friend of Froilán’s forearm. The group of Felipe VI’s nephew, once one of the group was injured, left the scene on their way to a health center.