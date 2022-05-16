The developer Frogwares announced that he had received a MegaGrant from Epic Games. The funds will be used to bring his Ukrainian staff and support him in the process.

“The war negatively affected our workflow and led to the partial disorganization of our studio. The funds from the Epic MegaGrant will be crucial for the relocation of employees to safer areas and will help those relocated to the more remote regions of Ukraine and other European countries to maintain their financial stability.” The amount of funds received has not been disclosed, but MegaGrants are known to range from $ 5,000 to $ 500,000.

Frogwares is a software house with studios located in Ukraine and Ireland. Developed titles include Sherlock Holmes Chapter One, The Sinking City and Magrunner: Dark Pulse. It is not the only development studio to have had huge problems due to the war in Ukraine.