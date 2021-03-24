Back in February, Frogwares teased first gameplay footage of Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One, the latest entry in its well-regarded deduction-based adventure series, and the developer has now returned with a first proper gameplay trailer for those eager to see more.

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One serves as a prequel to Frogwares’ earlier Sherlock Holmes adventures, taking players back to Sherlock’s days as a fresh-faced 21-year-old, and the investigation that would lead to a life of sleuthing.

Arriving on the sunny, Mediterranean-inspired island of Cordona – a deliberate aesthetic departure from the fog-shrouded London streets and rural corners of previous games in the series – Sherlock, with help from best friend Jon, begins inquiring into the death of his mother , kickstarting Frogwares’ latest third-person, open-world investigation.

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One – Official Gameplay Reveal.

“The island and city is a melting pot of nations, characters and architecture,” explains the developer. “European, Mediterranean, African and Middle Eastern cultures have all taken equal root here and make up the five unique city districts Sherlock will explore.”

Frogwares’ new gameplay video offers a look at some of the tools available to players as their investigation – which also incorporates 30 side quests – unfolds across Cordona. There’s the Mind Palace, used to store clues and create deductions, plus a profiling mode, and a range of disguises that can be deployed to infiltrate circles and extract information.

Combat also gets a bit of an airing, and Frogwares says it’s aiming to ensure confrontations are in keeping with Sherlock’s character. “So along with a few bullets,” it explains, “Sherlock will be using all manner of tricks from distractions, destructible environments, and of course a good old fashioned discombobulating slap in the face where possible.”

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One is currently due to launch on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and PC (via Steam, Epic, and GOG) later this year.