A few seconds can make a difference, save lives, and reunite loved ones; Therefore, they do not believe in the margin of error, and they work according to strict safety and preventive measures, and strict adherence to instructions and rules, they rush to meet the call of humanitarian and national duty, despite realizing that their lives are at stake with every rescue mission and a message of relief, but their love for the sea and its depths pushed them to humiliate a job that many consider a danger and a source. Physical, psychological and mental exhaustion.

Hassan Al Suwaidi

Colonel Dr. Hassan Suhail Al-Suwaidi, Director of the Ports Police Station, confirmed that the department includes 70 divers, 35 boat drivers and 18 lifeguards, in addition to a marine rescue expert and a heavy vehicle driver. We are keen to motivate individuals according to a specific work mechanism, and we enroll them in specialized training courses at the hands of skilled trainers.

binding laws

For his part, Lieutenant-Colonel Ali Abdullah Al-Naqbi, Head of the Maritime Rescue Department at the Centre, who has completed 30 years in the same specialty since joining the title of rescue diver, said that the profession of maritime rescue, besides being characterized by risks and sudden events, requires accuracy in following instructions and accuracy in carrying out missions. “There are laws that the lifeguard must follow, including not diving unless there is another colleague. The marine patrol team must consist, with every transfer mission, of a boat driver, his assistant, and marine rescue divers.”

Ali Al Naqbi

And he indicated that the Maritime Rescue Department responded to the call for help and cooperated with police leaders at the state level, and carried out missions outside it as well. “Dubai Police divers participated in rescue operations within the Emirates Rescue Team, in each of the Pakistani (Plakot) region, which was hit by the earthquake in 2005, saving four people, and we were unique at the time among the participating international teams. We also participated during the tsunami disaster that struck Indonesia, in addition to our participation in the disaster of the Bam earthquake that occurred in Iran.”

Fully ready

First Sergeant Humaid Al Matroushi, who has been working for more than 10 years in marine rescue, said that the rescuer’s ability to continue depends on his physical fitness and commitment to the rules of physical and mental health, especially that our profession means taking risks with each rescue mission, and its danger increases if it is associated with bad weather conditions. This requires constant exercise and rigorous training at the hands of specialists in the field, and following the requirements of personal safety.

Hamid Al Matrooshi

Staff Sergeant Al-Matrooshi recounts an incident that occurred at the Burj Al Arab beach in which a group of people almost lost their lives: “Five people went to the sea, and suddenly the weather conditions and the intensity of the sea currents swept them away. One”.

Occupational hazards

The experience of the first corporal, Ziyad Muhammad Mohsen Al-Yafei, exceeded 16 years in marine rescue missions. His love for the sea and his love for helping people pushed him to work in a dangerous profession, persevering in training and qualifying courses for nearly two years.

Ziyad Mohammed Al Yafei

“The marine rescuer comes to perform his duties and save the lives of others without hesitation, in different weather conditions, in the darkest darkness, strong currents, strong winds, and strong waves, and despite our compliance with all international safety measures, but it remains a very dangerous profession that we are happy to practice with the humanity of work, The importance of saving lives.”

underwater guides

Sergeant Yahya Abdel Karim, in addition to his work in marine rescue, trained to work with his colleagues within the underwater crime scene team of the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology, to assist in the acquisition and extraction of evidence, while maintaining its status and documentation in accordance with approved international standards.

Yahya Abdel Karim

“It is not easy for experts to take forensic evidence of crime scenes underwater, depending on the influence of various weather and marine factors on that evidence, and their contribution to changing its properties. Therefore, this particular work requires skills and knowledge to deal with it.”

Lieutenant Tariq Al-Mansoori, like his colleague, qualified to work in the underwater crime scene in addition to his primary work as a marine rescuer, stressing that both specializations require accuracy: “The nature of the dangerous profession requires taking all details into consideration and taking them into account carefully. In addition to my work in marine rescue, I qualified with Other colleagues to extract and collect evidence according to international methods adopted in underwater crime scenes.”

Tariq Al Mansouri

Patriotic duty

31 years since Dahan’s agent, Massad Ahmed, took over his work in marine rescue, which he considers primarily a humanitarian work and a national duty through which to preserve lives. It is dangerous, as it requires accuracy and skill in implementation, and patience with the hardships and troubles of the profession.”

Dahan Massad

His father’s heroism made him a savior and a coach

The first agent, Khaled Sabeel Al-Mas, has another story that prompted him to join the marine rescuers. He is the son of Lieutenant Sabil Al-Mas safe from the first “Rail”, the founders of the Maritime Rescue Department, seeing the light on the heroism of his father and his colleagues in saving lives and speeding them up to participate in the salvage operations of boats and wrecks, search and other Other tasks, which impressed the first agent Khaled and prompted him at a young age to imitate his father, by joining the diving course for students within the summer activities offered by Dubai Police every year.

Khaled Al-Mas

Abu Divers… 42 years to the rescue

42-year-old agent Naji Mohsen, a marine lifeguard, maintains a strict regimen to maintain his health and physical fitness, whether on working days or official holidays, without tiring or boredom: It consists in exercising for a distance of 6 kilometers a day, and swimming for a distance of 500 and 1000 meters continuously, and I have remained committed to this day, while maintaining a healthy diet.” He added: “The most important thing that must be adhered to in our profession is sports and maintaining physical fitness. If the rescuer surrenders himself to laziness, his physical ability declines, exposing himself to the risk of drowning due to the harsh weather and sea conditions he faces at sea, and the need to deal with all kinds of accidents. ».

Muhammad Ali Al-Mansoori

sail safely

The first corporal Muhammad Ali Al-Mansoori, who has been working for more than 16 years in marine rescue, stressed the need to verify the weather conditions before sailing, and to register in the “Sail Safely” service within the electronic applications of the Dubai Police, to ensure that the rescuers know all the information in the event of an emergency situation, and to investigate Speed ​​of response to the marine distress site, and knowledge of the type of accident.

Sergeant Radwan Mohammed Abdo, who has been working in the field of marine rescue for more than 21 years, emphasized the talk of his colleague about the need to observe safety measures in order to preserve their safety and the safety of their families, especially children who need constant supervision, “We have witnessed over many years of our work on drowning accidents. as a result of recklessness, negligence or disregard for ocean currents; Therefore, it is necessary to adhere to the permitted swimming places, to stay away from the rocks, and to go deeper.”