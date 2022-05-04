Every football match is a “satirical show”, akin to a “frog comedy”, whose humorous and shocking events shown in the comedy play of the Greek Aristophanes are almost similar to what we see on the pitch, where the illusions create what are said to be amazing scenes. .

If you return to the content of the “dazzling narration” of that play in which the roles overlap to the extent that it confuses facts, between what is realistic, and what is a figment of imagination, you will find that this “dramatic plot” is renewed in many football matches, and it was a match Villarreal and Liverpool were the last show in the irony, and even the excitement of the “Frogs Comedy”, as the match crossed the Frogs River in a beautiful spherical rhythm, in which the victory was the “Reds” who never walked in their path alone, whenever they walked with their destiny, the legend was the second of them .

Most of us thought that Liverpool, who beat Villarreal of Spain with two clean goals in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final, has actually succeeded in disrupting the “yellow submarines”, and that the return round will only be a continuation of the tenth-of-its-kind qualification for the “Liverpool” to the final of the Champions, and that This qualification is a ninety percent discount.

And the shrewd Jurgen Klopp would not have agreed to sell Villarreal leather at such a price. He knew that walking in the Frog River requires technical and tactical daring. There is no way to paralyze the movement of submarines with their seasoned captain, Unai Emery, the shark hunter, except by making the surface of the river solid and not moved by submarines or Hurricanes.

The return leg was a facsimile of “Frogs’ Comedy”, or Dante’s “Divine Comedy”, things seen with the naked eye, but of a surreal kind.

Villarreal enters from the first minute at a terrible price, awakens the sleeper and spreads the clouds, ignites the match with an early goal, then follows it with a second goal, wastes a third, and a full half ends, and Liverpool does not walk, but does not move, everything has sources, so how do you think empty the “Liver” of its content? How is it nailed in place, like a nail hit by a hurricane after a hurricane, and it has no power to put out the flames of fire?

I saw the “yellow submarines” of this type of miracle a lot, in front of Bayern Munich and against Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​but from where Emery would come to his players with a third lung to breathe the fragrance of the miracle, and they exhausted their entire physical stock in their terrible run.

Indeed, this is what will happen at the beginning of the second half. Klopp adjusts the strings, and his players flow like rivers, and premeditatedly, the match will return to Liverpool, to put a red conclusion to the story, and if the frogs sang, the singing of Liverpool fascinates the ears.

The summary of the novel, that Liverpool qualified for the tenth final, with the compelling and treacherous scenario.