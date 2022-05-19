“She-Hulk” will present at the UCM to Frog Man, one of the rarest allies of Spider-Man and who will have a participation in the next Marvel series on Disney +. The green-hued hero only appears for a second in the trailer, but observant fans (who also complained about Tatiana Maslany’s CGI) caught a glimpse of the comic book character.

The first trailer with Mark Ruffalo reprising his role as Bruce Banner and the Hulk to help his lawyer cousin Jennifer Walters was released revealing several surprises. Toad Man is one of them.

Who is Frog Man?

In case you didn’t notice, Frog-Man appears at 1:23. of the trailer raising his fists in a fighting pose. Who is he fighting and where is he? We do not know.

Frog-Man in the “She-Hulk” trailer. Photo: Disney+ capture

What we do know is that this curious character appeared as a villain in the Marvel comics of the 60’s under the name of Vincent Patillo, who faced heroes like Iron Man and Daredevil .

Almost 20 years later, in the 1982 comic, “Marvel Team-Up #121″, his son Eugene Patillo, a 15-year-old boy, would wear the suit again, but as a hero.

Frog Man. Photo: Marvel Comics

Frog-Man’s suit has some impressive technology that could be compared somewhat to Tony Stark’s and is capable of leaping great heights and hand-to-hand combat.

Frog-Man with Spider-Man

On his long-suffering path to becoming a hero managed to ally with Spider-Man and the Human Torch and has also tried unsuccessfully to join groups like Defenders and the Avengers .

Frog-Man has already allied himself with Spider-Man in the comics. Photo: Marvel Comics

In the “She-Hulk” series, he could try to ally himself with Bruce Banner and Jennifer Walters and seeing the tone of the trailer, it is possible that he will serve as a comic character.