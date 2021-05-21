The Regional Federation of Transport Organizations and Companies of Murcia (Froet) yesterday showed its support “without fissures and without half measures” to the defense of the Tajo-Segura Transfer, an infrastructure that it considers “vital and crucial” for the Spanish Levante and that it has been able to “get the maximum profitability out of the country from every drop of water.” For this reason, Froet encouraged the transporters of the Region to attend the demonstration next Monday in Madrid called by the Central Union of Irrigators and the Circle for Water.

Froet highlighted in a statement that it has a strong link with the producer-exporter sector of the Region of Murcia, especially with regard to the shipment abroad of fruit and vegetables. «Last year, our trucks transported 3,086 million kilos of fruits and vegetables from the Murcian garden to international markets, in a joint effort with the regional agricultural sector, even in the harshest months of confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic », He pointed out.

In this sense, he endorses the approaches that have led to the organization of this protest in Madrid. He considers that the reforms proposed by the Ministry “will lead to the strangulation not only of irrigation in Murcia, Alicante and Almería, but also of the supply” of more than 2.5 million inhabitants, to which another 800,000 would have to be added in summer, the provinces of Murcia, Alicante and Albacete.

The regional government assists



The regional government, headed by President Fernando López Miras, confirmed yesterday that it will join the protest in Madrid. It requests the Executive of the nation that, “as a matter of urgency, open a dialogue with all the autonomous communities involved, in order to achieve a consensus regarding a possible modification that affects the volumes of the Transfer.” He argues that “there are no technical criteria to support possible changes in the Tajo-Segura transfer”, and states that the option “does not involve reducing the volumes to be transferred, but rather acting at source, through determined investments aimed at achieving optimal purification. of wastewater, thus avoiding the contamination of the riverbeds ».

The PP and Cs groups in the Valencian Courts, on the other hand, indicated yesterday that they feel “ashamed” because they believe that President Ximo Puig “fell silent” before Minister Teresa Ribera in the defense of water for the Valencian Community. Meanwhile, both the head of the Consell and the vice president, Monica Oltra, stressed that the Transfer is “inalienable.” From the popular bench and Cs they have once again demanded that Puig stand before the Prime Minister in defense of the interests of Valencians.