The developers who they developed the open source web browser Brave (focused on privacy, but based on Chromium) have revealed that they are working on a new privacy-preserving data query and retrieval system called FrodoPIR.

You get the idea, ha stated the company, is to use the technology to create a wide range of use cases such as secure browsing, password scanning against hacked databases, certificate revocation checks and streaming, and more.

Privacy database system: how does FrodoPIR work?

The scheme is called in this way Why “the client can make hidden queries to the server, just as Frodo remained hidden from Sauron“, a reference to the eponymous character from The Lord of the Rings by JRR Tolkien.

PIR, short for private information retrievalis a cryptographic protocol that allows users (also known as clients) to retrieve information from a database server without revealing to its owner which item that information has been assigned to.

In other words, the goal is for this system, FrodoPIR, to be able to query a platform to look for information (e.g. cooking videos) without allowing the service provider to infer from a user’s search history to offer personalized recommendations or targeted ads based on search criteria (so that the user is not tracked, essentially).

One way to achieve this is to use an approach called homomorphic encryptionwhich allows computation to be performed directly on the encrypted data without requiring access via a private key.

However, a common problem afflicting such methods is that they are “costly in terms of bandwidth or time spent processing each client query“, making them prohibitively expensive for real-world distribution.

This is how FrodoPIR comes into play. There are two phases, an offline preparatory phase and an online phase where the client transmits encrypted queries to the server.

The server then chooses to return a positive or negative value depending on whether or not the query is found in the database without knowing what the user is actually requesting.

“In terms of performance for a 1 million KB item database, FrodoPIR takes less than 1 second to respond to a client query, has a server response size growth factor of more than 3.6x, and the financial costs are approximately $1 to answer client queries“, has said Brave in a project description on GitHub.

Google Open Source: Two privacy-enhancing technologies (PET)



Development comes when Google has declared to open source two privacy-enhancing technologies (PETs) as part of its ongoing efforts to democratize access to techniques beyond machine learning and algorithmic privacy “learning”.

This consists of a new machine learning tool called Magritte designed to blur objects such as license plates featured in videos, as well as improvements to Transpiler efficiency by fully homomorphic encryption (FHE).

The transpileralso known as a compiler or source-to-source translator, is designed to run queries that do computations on encrypted information without any access to personally identifiable data.

PETS”will provide the wider developer community (researchers, governments, non-profits, businesses, and more) with new ways to implement and improve privacy features in their workGoogle noted.