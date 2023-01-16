The first round of the competition ended with three different winners Regional Middle East formulaleague known until last year under the name of Formula Regional Asia. On the circuit of Dubaithe inaugural weekend of the season opened under the banner of the Italian flag, above all on the basis of the results of the two qualifying sessions: while in Q1 pole position went to Gabriele Minithe Q2 instead it was conquered by the other blue Andrea Kimi Antonellithe latter making his absolute debut in this category.

There Race-1 he therefore seemed to have all the credentials for the victory of the Sicilian from Hitech, and up until the penultimate lap of the race (characterized by the entry of two Safety Cars) everything pointed towards this outcome. Instead, the first win of the season went to the Swede from the Ferrari Driver Academy Dino Beganović. The 18-year-old, author of a brilliant comeback from fourth position, emerged unscathed from overtaking Minì, who in an attempt to defend his leadership squeezed his rival against the protective wall on the finish straight, however suffering a puncture. Despite finishing the race in 6th place, the Race Direction then penalized the Palermitan of five positions for the maneuver performed. Only 4th was Antonelli, behind Zagazeta and Barnard, who was also the protagonist of an excellent comeback from 27th place to the third step of the podium.

In Race-2which by regulation provides for the inversion of the starting grid, Minì and Beganovic then entered again in collision, with an accident that compromised the performance of both. Conversely, Antonelli crossed the finish line in sixth position, with the victory going to Nikhil Bohra, at his second absolute participation. The R-ace GP rider thus preceded the PREMA of Alden Neate and, once again, Taylor Barnard.

The weekend then ended with the Race-3in this case with Antonelli’s first satisfaction: the Bolognese, who started badly from pole, handed over his leadership to the Spaniard Mari Boya, later winner of the race. The driver of the Mercedes Junior Team, 2nd at the finish line in front of Tasanapol Inthrapuvasak, however he takes advantage of the withdrawal of Barnard, out due to a contact on the first lap, to move in command of the general classification at 38 points, six more than the Brazilian Rafael Camara and 8 just above Barnard. Next appointment on Friday 27 and Saturday 28 January on the Kuwait City circuit.