The considerable advantage in the general standings over the British Taylor Barnard bodes well for Andrea Kimi Antonelli in view of the last round of the Formula Regional Middle-East 2023 championship ad Abu Dhabiand all wishes have been fulfilled: the 16-year-old from Bologna is in fact champion graduate of this category, also faced by rookies. A weekend that had started in the best possible way in qualifying not only for the young talent of the Mercedes Junior Team, but also for the Italian flag in general. The Bolognese had in fact obtained the pole position valid for Race 1with compatriot Nikita Bedrin (born in Russia, but with Italian license) also in front of everyone in Race 3.

The starting conditions for the first round therefore all seemed favorable for Antonelli, who however had to defend himself against the attacks of Barnard, with him in the front row. The Englishman from PHM Racing, called upon to make a complex comeback in the general classification to keep hopes alive for the title, was in fact able to get the better of the Bolognese talent at the start, with the latter subsequently making a big mistake, such as questioning everything: in an attempt to overtake his rival after a close fight, Antonelli attempted an attack at the entry to Turn 5, hitting but the car of the British. At that point, the possibility of not only victory but also the podium vanished for the two. In fact, Barnard crossed the finish line in 14th position, right in front of his rival, moreover penalized by 10 seconds by the Race Direction for the manoeuvre.

A penalty that Antonelli had to suffer also in Race 2this time for a contact with the Hitech of Sebastian Montoya. Also in this circumstance, the 16-year-old crossed the finish line in 15th position. Although Barnard managed a good comeback, finishing in 9th place, the latter necessarily had to finish on the top step of the podium to be able to contest a ‘final’ in Race 3 valid for the championship. Consequently, despite the second mistake and the final position outside the top-10, Antonelli was therefore able to become champion of the 2023 Formula Regional Middle-East Championship.

For him, this is the third success in his career with single-seaters after the two titles obtained in 2022 in Italian and German Formula 4, and all this while waiting for the European Regional Formula which he will compete this year at the wheel of Prema again. In this way, Antonelli thus adds another success to his already formidable growth in the youth categories, enriched by others two CIK-FIA European champion titles won consecutively in 2020 and 2021, moreover shortly after the promotion in Mercedes Junior Teamwhich took place in 2019. Toto Wolff has special eyes for the blue driver and the latter is not missing a beat in his climb towards F1 which still includes many steps.