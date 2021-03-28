The king is dead, long live the king!. Political correctness is dead, long live its heir. In the Anglo-Saxon world, where the phenomenon was born and where its dogmas are ruthlessly applied, there is no longer talk of “political correctness”. The term disappeared. Instead something more concise, one syllable, the word “woke.” With the possible exception of “covid”, “woke” must be the term that is used the most these days in the media and on social networks in the United States and Great Britain.

Nothing to do with Chinese cuisine, “Woke” literally means awake. In the field of fashion today it refers to a permanent state of alert to possible offenses related to racism, gender, homosexuality, or imperial history.

At first the punished were people of a certain age whose generation was not aware of the new dogma, nor did they understand that certain topics do not admit jokes. The old college professor who said women cried more than men and lost his job; the feminist leader of the 1970s whose lectures were canceled after declaring that “cutting a man’s eggs doesn’t mean he’s a woman”; the veteran journalist of the New York Times who used the word “nigger“(Ultra verboten for whites, not blacks) in a context neither racist nor insulting but he said it and that is why his newspaper fired him; And, well, the list of examples would give for a collection of books more extensive than those of Harry Potter, whose author has also been crucified for sticking to the archaic notion that there is a biological difference between men and women.

The shadow of death in these plague times should have given us a more refined sense of proportion. But no. The most recent thing is that the revolution woke, like almost all revolutions, it is devouring its own. Today the targets of the new Puritan anger are those who inhabit their own precincts. Purity must be absolute, consistent throughout a lifetime.

Take the well-known American case of Alexi McCammond, a 27-year-old whose woke credentials had been deemed so impeccable that she was named editor of the New York magazine ‘Teen Vogue’, Teen Vogue. Shortly after the appointment, a couple of weeks ago, offensive messages were dug up from the depths of his Twitter account. Offensive to homosexuals: “You’re so gay!” wrote to someone. And to the Orientals: “I’m afraid to wake up with puffy eyes like an Asian’s.”

From humble origins, winner of the award for best young black journalist of the year, McCammond did not send these tweets a year ago, not two, not five. He sent them out a decade ago. When I was 17 years old.

Today he regrets. He apologized a thousand times. Well versed in the woke vocabulary, she has admitted to having caused “intense pain.” Nothing. There was no forgiveness. Nobody reflected that at 17 we all do or say blunders that we later regret. The consensus in the lively Vogue scene, between bosses and employees, was overwhelming: the girl had to go. And he left.

It could have been worse. McCammond is too smart and charming, I read, to be denied the possibility of redemption. If it had been white, more difficult. He would have had a long time in purgatory. If he had been a white man, the sentence would have been hell until the end of time and beyond.

Well, it is true that white men occupy the vilest link in the new moral pyramid, that in addition to being racists we are sexual predators until proven otherwise, but I know of a case of a very white man, and above all with imperial ancestors, who he has managed to overcome the sins of the past. The world’s most famous redhead, grandson of the Queen of England, offers a glorious exception to the rule. Today Harry Windsor is the prince of the woke movement. It has been forgotten that when he was not 17 but 20 he went to a party ─ there are photos─ disguised as a Nazi, with a brown shirt, swastikas and all.

How did you manage to erase from history a gesture a thousand times more infamous than any tweet made by poor Alexi McCammond? First, it does not stop issuing pious statements on the desirability of creating a less unjust, less racist and less unequal world. Second, he married a well-thought-out harpy, a teacher who looks at what I say, not what I do.

But if that is the formula required to obtain absolution on the day when the atrocities I must have said when I was 17 come to light, I prefer the option worthy of hell. For now I am grateful that I live in Spain and not in England or the United States. I tremble at the possibility of the woke movement landing here.

Although, of course, it is not that we are exactly sinless in these lands. Woke fashion will pass. I do not know if over time we will see a solution to the problem of our politicians and leaders, whose frivolity in these times of pandemic will go down in history.

There they continue as always, focusing their energies, their limited mental capacities and their poor judgment in their internal and external fights, it does not matter whether they are from the right or the left, it does not matter if Rome burns, the virus spreads and the vaccines do not arrive. . If the price of living with the woke movement is having already vaccinated half the adult population, I accept it. Getting fired people like Alexi McCammond is ridiculous. But here in Spain and elsewhere in the European Union, dismissal would not be sufficient punishment for the deaths that have been and will be caused due to the irresponsibility of too many of our leaders. As a veteran doctor told me this week, a researcher with a global reputation, the time has come to set an example and put them in prison.