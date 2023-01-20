The Region of Friuli Venezia Giulia against the high price of fuel, apply a discount, in force from 23 January to 28 February 2023. Specifically, the reduction in Municipalities of Zone 1 (those disadvantaged and with increased contributions) is of 29 cents a liter for petrol and of 20 cents a liter for diesel. For the Municipalities of the Zone 2 (Municipalities with basic contribution) the reduction is 32 cents for gasoline and of 26 cents for diesel.

Friuli Venezia Giulia fuel discounts

Fuel discounts apply from 23 January until 28 February 2023 with the amounts foreseen for both zones in which the diversified discount is applied. In the Municipalities of the Zone 1 (those disadvantaged with increased contribution) the discount of 29 cents a litre for petrol and of 20 cents a liter for diesel.

For the Municipalities of the Zone 2 (Municipalities with basic contribution) to the previous contribution, of 22 cents for gasoline and of 16 cents for dieselthe discount of ten cents is now added, thus bringing the reduction to 32 cents for petrol it’s at 26 cents for diesel.

The discount on fuel in Friuli is in force until 28 February 2023

It also remains confirmed discount of an additional 5 centsthroughout the region, applied to both types of fuel for hybrid cars.

For residents in theneighboring municipalitiesless than ten kilometers from Slovenia a further increase of ten cents per liter is foreseen, which leads to an overall discount of44 cents a litre.

Subsidized fuel in Friuli

The Friuli Venezia Giulia region, implementing the law n. 549/1995introduced, with the regional law n. 14/2010as amended by regional law 11/2011, a contribution system on the purchase of automotive fuel for the benefit of the resident population, through fuel card.

The discount is increased for residents of municipalities near the border with Slovenia

Contributions are determined for each of the three contribution areas: Zone 0 (10 km from the border with Slovenia), Zone 1 with increased contribution, Zone 2 to ordinary contribution, in which the regional territory.

You may also be interested in this content

Subsidized fuel card in Friuli

NEWS AND UPDATES OF DIESEL AND PETROL PRICES

Updated fuel prices

Fuel excise duties, real petrol and diesel prices

Petrol and diesel for 1 euro, discounted price

Diesel or diesel?

How to refuel at the self-service by yourself?

How to pay at the fuel self-service

New petrol and diesel fuel labels

What do you think? Jump on FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

The article Friuli Venezia Giulia fuel discount comes from newsauto.it.

#Friuli #Venezia #Giulia #fuel #discount