Was the 68-year-old hiker who has been missing since yesterday evening along the Cammino Celeste in Friuli Venezia Giulia has been found lifeless. The body was identified in a gully under path 711 at an altitude of 900 meters. The man, residing in Lazio, he would take the wrong path and fall on the rough ground. The last to see him alive was another hiker who was walking the same path independently yesterday from Cornappo. They had met by chance in a couple of structures to stay overnight, while yesterday they took two different routes but they had made an appointment at Pian dei Ciclamini to meet again in the evening. The hiker who had met him, not seeing him arrive, warned the manager that he alerted the rescue machine.