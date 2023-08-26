Friuli, collision on the A4 between coaches and trucks: three seriously injured. Highway closed

Serious accident on the A4 where, around 7.30 pm today, Friday 25 August, a bus and a refrigerated truck collided on the three-lane section of the A4 between Latisana and San Giorgio di Nogaro in the direction of Trieste. Following the accident, which took place near the municipality of Rivigiano Teor at kilometer 471, three people were seriously injured.

“Rescue operations are underway, three very seriously injured people from the bus were transported by air ambulance to the nearest hospitals,” said Luca Cari, spokesman for the fire brigade, specifying that they are Ukrainian tourists. “We still don’t know anything about the dynamics of the accident, it seems, at first glance, a rear-end collision. At the moment there are no confirmed victims ”.

The nurses of the operations center of the regional health emergency operational structure responded to the maxi emergency with two health helicopters and numerous ambulances. The support of the Civil Protection of Friuli Venezia Giulia was also requested.

To allow help to arrive, Autostrade Alto Adriatico has set up the obligatory exit at Latisana for those coming from Venice. On site on 118, the firefighters, the personnel of the Concessionaire, the traffic police and the mechanical emergency vehicles.