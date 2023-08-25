REVIGNANO THEOR. Four very seriously injured, another ten in serious but not life-threatening conditions, make up the terrible rear-end collision that took place this evening, at 7.30 pm, on the three-lane section of the A4 motorway between San Giorgio di Nogaro and Latisana (Udine ), in the direction of Trieste.

The bus that hit a Polish refrigerated truck, carrying fruit and vegetables, was crowded with Ukrainian tourists who were returning to their country. It has not yet been ascertained where they came from. When the firefighters from all the commands in the area, who arrived on the spot with about ten vehicles and the Drago helicopter which had taken off from Mestre, reached the scene of the accident, they found about thirty passengers, in pain, but having left the bus.





Instead, there were the driver and half a dozen other travelers – including at least one child – who were trapped in the twisted metal of the bus. The firefighters first released the 4 most seriously injured, entrusting them to two different medical teams who arrived with the Fvg helicopter rescue. They were urgently transferred to the emergency room in hospitals in the Veneto and Friuli regions, for at least a couple the conditions are defined as critical. A further dozen people were injured in the crash but they are not life threatening. The stretch of motorway is completely closed to traffic in the direction of Trieste to facilitate rescue efforts.





To manage the maxi-emergency, Civil Protection volunteers are brought to the area together with the rescue personnel to bring comfort to passengers who have suffered the most minor injuries or who are above all in a state of shock, including several children.