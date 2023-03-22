Friuli, 13-year-old victim of violence: his father kidnaps and tortures the culprit

A 13-year-old girl was drugged and sexually abused by a boy. The victim’s father, after discovering what happened, organized a veritable punitive expedition, kidnapping and beating the boy.

The facts date back to 2020. The man and father of the alleged victim is a 40-year-old from Friuli, who will now have to defend himself against accusations of kidnapping, personal injuries and threats, as reported The Gazette.

The boy indicated by the 40-year-old as the one who abused his underage daughter claims to have been threatened with death. According to reports, the 40-year-old, with the help of three accomplices, locked him in an apartment and then beat him with a crowbar and a frying pan.

The victim would have saved himself by jumping from the balcony on the first floor, taking advantage of a moment of distraction from the 40-year-old. The defendant has always defended himself by claiming that he had lost his mind, but that he had never kidnapped the young man.