Martina Lippl

Excitement in Austria: Was Josef Fritzl seen drinking coffee in Krems?

The Josef Fritzl case was shocking in 2008. The “incest father” had locked his daughter in the basement dungeon for years. Now there is a court decision.

Krems – Josef Fritzl (88) was brought before the regional court in Krems (Austria) on a bus on Thursday morning, Austrian media report. It is the first appearance of the criminal known as the “Monster of Amstetten” in 15 years. A hearing was held behind closed doors. Josef Fritzl is now to be transferred and even released.

Court hearing about incest perpetrator from Austria: Josef Fritzl is relocated

Fritzl has been in the Stein correctional facility near Krems for 15 years. In 2009, the “incest father” was sentenced to life in prison after he locked his daughter in a cellar for more than 20 years, raped her thousands of times and fathered seven children with her. The charges in the trial were murder by omission, rape, deprivation of liberty, severe coercion, slavery and incest.

In 1984, in the small Austrian town of Amstetten, Fritzl locked his then 18-year-old daughter in the soundproof cellar of his house. According to authorities, the wife, who lived on the first floor of the house with the rest of the family, was unaware of any of this.

Release on probation: Fritzl could be released because of an expert report

Now a panel of three judges will decide on an opinion for possible release on probation. “The report says that there is no longer any danger for health reasons,” said the spokesman for the Krems regional court, Ferdinand Schuster, confirming relevant media reports. The scheduled court date fueled rumors in Austria. Fritzl was said to have been seen in a coffee house before the court date, it was said.

Fritzl's lawyer Astrid Wagner had obtained the report at the Vienna Higher Regional Court. (ml)