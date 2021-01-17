Yesterday we reviewed the things we need to get a good Internet connection, and today we are going to talk about the FRITZ! Repeater 2400 from AVM, a high-performance Wi-Fi repeater that is emerging as a very interesting solution for improve our Wi-Fi network, expanding its scope in a simple way, and enjoying all the advantages that a high-end repeater offers.

Every Wi-Fi network has a limited range. It is a fact, and it is perfectly normal, since a connection of this type works with radio waves that have to travel a specific distance, and must also overcome obstacles and sources of interference. Communications on a Wi-Fi network are bi-directional, which means that it is not only important that the router reaches connected devices, but that the same must happen with the waves that return devices to the router.

When the distance is too great, or when we encounter very marked obstacles that drastically reduce the quality and range of the signal, we will have connection problems, or we may directly find ourselves in a dead zone. If this happens, in many cases, the only way to get Wi-Fi to those dead zones will be by using a repeater.

FRITZ! Repeater 2400 from AVM – Specifications

The FRITZ! Repeater 2400 from AVM is very popular, in fact it is one of the recommendations that Amazon offers to its customers, and it is perfectly compressible, since it offers an excellent value in price-performance ratio.

As we said at the beginning, it is a high-performance repeater and also offers a set of advanced functions that make it an all-terrain solution, capable of effortlessly enhancing and expanding our connection.

To use it, we just have to plug it into a socket that is located in an optimal area between the router and the place where we want to extend our Wi-Fi connection. It has a signal strength indicator, which will help us find the best place to connect it, and we can easily link it to the router thanks to its WPS technology.

This AVM repeater also features a Gigabit LAN connector, which means that we can connect a device by cable to it. Without further ado, let’s see its full specifications.

High performance Wi-Fi repeater.

Dual band: Wi-Fi 5 at 1,733 Mbps in the 5 GHz band, and WiFi 5 at 600 Mbps in the 2.4 GHz band.

Compatible with Wi-Fi Mesh technology, which means it integrates to create a single smart wireless network for optimal performance.

«Crossband Repeating»: always select the best band available for each of the connected devices, in a fully automated way.

Automatic transfer of wireless network encryption from the FRITZ! Box.

It has a Gigabit LAN port for a wired connection. Ideal for a PC, a Smart TV or a console, for example.

Simple and secure connection to your home network via WPS.

Compatible with the FRITZ! Box’s wireless guest access function.

It has a signal strength indicator to easily find the best installation location.

It is compatible with all AVM FRITZ! App applications.

It has a high energy efficiency (4.1 watts of average consumption).

Five-year warranty and full support through firmware updates.

The FRITZ! Repeater 2400 from AVM is available on Amazon at a price of 83.75 euros.

Content offered by AVM FRIZ!