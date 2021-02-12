Novak Djokovic’s victory over Taylor Fritz left many moments to remember. One of the main ones, without a doubt, was when the meeting was stopped for ten minutes for the public to leave the track due to a lockdown in Melbourne beginning. That break helped the Serbian to recover from his discomfort and in the end it allowed him to have good feelings again and end up winning.

Frtiz did not like what happened and it did not take long to stir up the organization of the Australian Open. “To be completely honest, it is absolutely ridiculous that in a Grand Spam match we are asked to leave the court for ten minutes, in the middle of the match, in the fourth set.“Said the American after the crash. “I understand that Victoria will be confined again and people had to go. If that was the problem, then we shouldn’t have played at night if we weren’t going to finish on time.”He added.

At the same time, Fritz, 23, also wanted to make it clear that his complaint was not an excuse. “I guess with not having fans cheering I felt the loss, but I still came back and won that set. Not that it was a big problem, but I think it was not the right conditions to play a third round”, He concluded.