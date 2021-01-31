The FRITZ! Box 7530 from AVM is undoubtedly the one of the best routers that we can find within its price range. This model positions itself in the economic mid-range, but thanks to its successful combination of hardware and software it is full of possibilities.

Externally, the FRITZ! Box 7530 keeps the classic line that we usually see in the routers of the well-known German manufacturer, since it combines rounded elements with a rather marked angular touch. The dominant white color combines perfectly with a touch of red and a gray base, and the lighting system located in the lower half gives it a very striking touch.

The transition that AVM products have undergone at the design level in recent years seems very successful to me, although as we know the important thing always goes inside, and in this sense the FRITZ! Box 7530 is at a good level, since it integrates wide range of connections, it supports DLS Supervectoring connections to a maximum of 300 Mbps, supports Wi-Fi 4 and Wi-Fi 5 standards (2.4 GHz band and 5 GHz band), it can work as DECT switchboard with up to 6 phones, it supports Wi-Fi Mesh and comes with the FRITZ! OS operating system, based on Linux.

A look at the specifications of the AVM FRITZ! Box 7530

Compatible with different types of wired connections, including ADSL, VDSL, VDSL Vectoring, Supervectoring 35b up to 300 Mbps.

It has one DSL / VDSL connector, one analog connector, four Gigabit LAN connectors, and one USB connector for peripherals and external storage drives.

We can use it to create our personal cloud.

Supports Wi-Fi 4 in the 2.4 GHz band, at a maximum of 400 Mbps, and Wi-Fi 5 in the 5 GHz band, at a maximum of 866 Mbps.

2 × 2 dual band with MU-MIMO technology.

It can work as a DECT base and supports up to six phones with HD sound quality. We can create up to five answering machines, and enjoy encryption for totally secure communications.

It works as a modem over cable or fiber, without any problem.

High efficiency: it has an average power consumption of 6 watts.

FRITZ! OS operating system, with an intuitive and easy-to-use interface.

Full integration with AVM FRITZ! Apps.

Ready to work with Wi-Fi Mesh.

The FRITZ! Box 7530 from AVM is available right now on Amazon for 129 euros, a very good price if we take into account everything it offers.

If you want to enjoy the advantages offered by Wi-Fi Mesh technology, you can also buy the pack that includes the FRITZ! Box 7530 router and a FRITZ! Repeater. Repeater 1200 by 179.99 euros. Do you know the advantages offered by Wi-Fi Mesh technology? Well keep reading:

Improves the stability, coverage and performance of our wireless network.

It simplifies our Wi-Fi network by creating a single wireless connection with the same network name and key.

It creates a modular system that is easy to expand, easy to configure and manage.

It has a centralized operation, and allows us to establish joint configurations.

Embedded devices are updated centrally, making multi-device update processes quick and easy.

Content offered by AVM FRIZ!