The FRITZ! Box 6850 LTE is a next generation router that maintains the classic design of AVM products, something that is noticeable both in its line, with angular touches and rounded nuances, and in its color combination, since it presents a dominant white with a touch of red and a gray base .

We also find two external antennas, which we can easily regulate to adjust the orientation of the signal, but without a doubt the most important thing about the FRITZ! Box 6850 LTE from AVM is inside, and that is that this router has everything we need so that we can connect to the Internet in a wired way , via Wi-Fi or via 4G LTE.

This wide variety of connection options make it one of the most versatile solutions that we can find right now on the market, and the best thing is that its price is perfectly balanced, since we can buy it for 169.99 euros. Want to discover everything the AVM FRITZ! Box 6850 LTE offers for that price? Well, keep reading, we are going to review its specifications in full.

FRITZ! Box 6850 LTE – Full Specifications

High performance LTE CAT4 router with 2 × 2 MIMO technology.

LTE support for FDD bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28. LTE support for TDD bands 38, 40, 41; and UMTS / HSPA + support for bands 1, 5, 8.

It has two SMA connectors for external antennas (included).

It has a slot for mini-SIM (LTE mobile connectivity).

Wi-Fi 4 and Wi-Fi 5 connection, working in dual band with a speed of up to 1,266 Mbps (866 Mbps + 400 Mbps).

It integrates four Gigabit LAN ports.

It has a USB 3.0 port for accessories and external storage devices (we can create our private cloud).

Telephone installation for fixed telephony through mobile telephony (All-IP).

DECT base for up to six telephones and home automation applications.

Connection for analog telephone or fax and up to ten IP telephones. Compatible with the FRITZ! App Fon application for a seamless IP telephony experience.

Compatible with door intercoms with integrated SIP client or a / b interface.

It uses the FRITZ! OS operating system, based on Linux.

You’re ready to take advantage of Mesh technology.

It has built-in parental control functions, and is compatible with the entire FRITZ! Application ecosystem.

With the FRITZ! Box 6850 LTE from AVM we can, for example, connect to the Internet via cable if we have a PC, a console or any other equipment near the router, and we can also enjoy a connection High performance Wi-Fi, ideal for multi-device environments.

If we want to take the Internet anywhere, even to those areas where it is impossible to enjoy a conventional service, with the FRITZ! Box 6850 LTE from AVM we will have it very easy, thanks to its compatibility with 3G and 4G standards, and its mini-SIM slot. This makes it, in short, a true “Swiss army knife” when it comes to connecting to the Internet.

We will understand it better with an example. Imagine that you are going on a trip to a country house where, unfortunately, there is no Internet, but there is mobile network coverage. You could take the AVM FRITZ! Box 6850 LTE with you and effortlessly create a high-speed 4G-based internet connection. Interesting, right?

Content offered by AVM FRIZ!