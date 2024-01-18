“Knowing the state of health of the NHS is crucial for highlighting the new challenges we face, starting from that of Mission 6 of the Pnrr, that is, what will be the new territorial healthcare and, therefore, the need to increase the integrated home care, but also forms of telecare, of what has been the development of large-scale equipment and technologies, starting throughout Italy with the electronic health record”. Tiziana Frittelli, president of Federsanità Anci, told Adnkronos Salute in occasion of the presentation of the Salutequità Report 'Evaluating well to guarantee equity' which was held in Rome.