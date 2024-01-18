“Federsanità fully shares the work promoted by Salutequità with respect to the New Lea guarantee system, especially for the approach of continuous in-depth analysis and evaluation with respect to the new challenges that the entire health system is called upon to face. The Nsg is a system that was born in 2019, which came into force in 2020, but healthcare today is a completely different matter. The pandemic, as we know, has highlighted the many shadows of the National Health Service which, however, also has great points of excellence”. Thus at Adnkronos Salute Tiziana Frittelli, president of Federsanità Anci and DG Ao San Giovanni Addolorata of Rome, on the occasion of the presentation of the latest Salutequità report entitled 'Evaluating well to guarantee equity. Recommendations for equity in the new system of guaranteeing essential levels of assistance', which was held today in the capital.

“I believe that the reflections that are placed at the center of the debate today by Salutequità are very correct requests because – claims Frittelli – the fact that there is a grid that constitutes the checklist of the state of health of the National Health Service is crucial for highlight the new challenges we face, starting from that of Mission 6 of the Pnrr, that is, what will be the new territorial healthcare and, therefore, the need to increase integrated home care, but also forms of teleassistance, of what has been the development of large-scale equipment and technologies, starting throughout Italy with the electronic health record”. In this context, he underlines, “the entire question of chronicity and social fragility is inserted and what has been highlighted by the 'Pon Gov chronicity', which envisages, as Salutequità highlights, a population stratification mechanism to favor a medicine of initiative rather than a medicine of expectation”. For Frittelli “it is in fact no longer conceivable to treat chronic diseases outside of care pathways and therefore of certain Pdta”, Diagnostic therapeutic care pathways, “and adherence to therapies. The same care safety system, which dates back to 2019, has created a series of needs to be developed in the area”.

Here then is “the importance of a new dynamic grid, with not only methodological but also flexible mechanisms, which helps us understand what the new needs to monitor are, such as the state of the art of new advances, which is absolutely necessary”. Finally, “the decisive need to link to a new guarantee system, but which must be new because it is constantly evolving, a much higher share of financing than what happens today, precisely to constitute a stimulus with respect to the priority of care and to what are, today, the great chronicities”.