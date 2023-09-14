A year after the arrest of Jumbo CEO and racing fanatic Frits van Eerd, some more details have emerged.

It was quite a shock a year ago: Frits van Eerd, the sympathetic boss of a family business and racing enthusiast through and through, was suddenly arrested by the police. This destroyed his spotless image in one fell swoop.

It seemed that Frits was involved in money laundering practices, but a year later it is still not clear what exactly happened. We do know that Frits van Eerd had a suspicious amount of cash lying around. It Financial Daily has now surfaced some more details about this.

The FIOD found €195,000 in cash in Frits’ bedroom, but a large number of contacts were also hidden in the workshop of Racing Team Netherlands. This garage is located on the Jumbo grounds. When the FIOD took a look here, they found €250,000 in cash.

This mainly involved €200 and €500 notes. According to Van Eerd’s lawyer, this money has a “legal origin”, but the FIOD still considers such notes to be suspicious. €500 notes are especially dubious, because they are normally almost never used for payment. And Frits just had 104 €500 notes lying around.

After the raid, Frits not only resigned as Jumbo CEO, the activities of Racing Nederland have also been suspended for the time being. From 2017 to 2021 the team was a regular at Le Mans and in 2022 they took part in the IMSA championship. However, due to ‘personal circumstances’ they withdrew from the final race.

Since then it has remained quiet around Racing Team Netherlands. Jumbo had previously announced that it would cease all sponsorship of (motor) sports. So it could be that we will no longer see the racing team in action. Unless Frits manages to clear his name.

