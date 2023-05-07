Our regular correspondent Cas Pedaal has personally experienced that you cannot always throw a curse at an officer with impunity. He is now free again and has handed in his weekly article again. As always: completely checked and found to be true for the full 1.00 percent.

‘I have pulled my sticker with “official CJIB sponsor” off my tailgate again’, says Frits Meester resolutely. He is angry because the Ministry of Justice and Security wants to increase traffic fines by another 10 percent next year. ‘They only do this to fill the state treasury. I always call them “the robbery”. Do you write that down? It’s a nice joke’, insists Frits Meester.

“This is the second time they’ve increased the fines, and life is expensive enough already. That’s why I’m not going to drive speeding fines in protest until the plan is off the track. And I call on everyone to keep to the speed in protest. Because did you know that 100 percent of the speeding fines in the Netherlands are driven by speeders? This will cost them a lot of money’, says Frits.

‘And if everyone stops scoring traffic fines today, it will cost the government more than 600 million euros a year. Then they crawl in no time back. We’ll see how happy they are when everyone in the Netherlands suddenly follows the rules. Only when they adjust the plans for 2024 will I start speeding again,’ says Frits.

