Due to the increased prices in the supermarkets, almost 7 out of 10 Dutch people adjusted their shopping routine. People in Friesland are the most price-conscious and in Utrecht the least.

Despite falling inflation in recent months, supermarket prices are still higher compared to last year. According to Statistics Netherlands (CBS), life was on average 5.2 percent more expensive in April of this year than one year previously. If you look at the groceries, you spent on average 16 percent more expensive.

The Dutch pay more attention to their wallets

Survey research by the ANP and Kieskompas commissioned by data agency LocalFocus shows that people pay more attention to their wallets. 67.7 percent of the Dutch have adjusted their shopping routine because of the increased prices.

If we look at the regional level, people in Friesland appear to be the most price-conscious when shopping at 72 percent. In Gelderland, Flevoland and North Brabant, this also concerns more than 7 out of 10 Dutch people. At the very bottom of the list is Utrecht, where less than 6 in 10 have adjusted their shopping patterns.





Only buy on offer and more often own brand

Three-quarters of those surveyed who said they had adjusted their shopping pattern, are more likely to wait until the product is on sale before buying the product. No fewer than 59 percent of those surveyed are more likely to use private labels. 58 percent consciously leave luxury products lying around and 49 percent compare prices of different supermarkets.

More than 7 in 10 Dutch people up to the age of 35 have adjusted their shopping list. Among the over-65s, that share is about 6 out of 10.

