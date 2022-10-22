Number of deaths from corona in spring fell almost 5 percent, but unexplained excess mortality
In the second quarter of this year, corona was the cause of death in 3.5 percent of deaths, reports the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) based on preliminary figures. In the first quarter it was still 8.3 percent. The excess mortality in the second quarter was higher than can be explained by the virus alone, according to Statistics Netherlands.
#Frisian #village #mourns #father #missing #son #died #boating #accident #marrow
Leave a Reply