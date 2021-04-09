Frisbee Golf | Top frisbee golfers already make millions with their skills – In the video, the puck rotates around the trees and descends into the basket through the bouncy

American Paul McBeth is the most successful and richest competitor in the sport.

German professional frisbee golfer Simon Lizotte plays a five-time world champion of the American sport on a recent video from his Youtube channel Paul McBethin with.

McBeth is the best of his kind and also the richest player in the history of frisbee golf. Guardian McBeth said it had signed a ten million deal with a frisbee golf disc company since the beginning of the year.

Frisbee Professional League pages McBeth’s career competition is estimated to be about half a million dollars. Lizotte has also amassed more than $ 160,000 in competition revenue.

McBeth, 30, started frisbee golf at the age of 14. He has also played baseball.

The overwhelming star of the sport is known on frisbee golf courses by the nickname McBeast. The star player has also visited Finland in several competitions.

Video initially, McBeth entices Lizotte with a new sports mat to try out the jippos she has planned for the upcoming course.

The video shows several great throws. Once, McBeth gets the puck to circle the trees and bounce through the ground into the basket. Lizotte is impressed with McBeth’s hit.

“What? How I hope I got it on tape, ”Lizotte wonders.