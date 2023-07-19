Frisbee golf | This is how the friendship of the superstars began – the height quickly betrayed the Finn behind the mask

Paul McBeth, who praises Nokia’s frisbee golf course, has known Lauri Markkanen for years. The superstars met through Instagram and Markkanen has also been watching McBeth’s competitions.

Nokia.

Plaudits followed each other when the world’s best frisbee golfers gathered for a press conference under the European Open tournament to be played at Nokia.

Up to 15,000 spectators are expected at Nokia’s ice rink during the rest of the week, when the stars compete against each other.

Wednesday started with a team competition between the United States and Europe, men’s and women’s individual competition is scheduled from Thursday to Sunday.

“For many of the best players in the United States and the world, this is the only tournament they go to outside of the United States. This is a spectacle. There are a few tournaments in the USA that come close,” praised one of the big names in the sport Paul McBeth.

McBeth, 33, has won five times with Nokia.

There is interest value, because in 2021 he signed a ten-year, ten-million-dollar sponsorship deal with disc manufacturer Discraft.

Nokia’s track receives solid praise from a big name in the sport.

“The track challenges many aspects of the game: both the wrist and palm as well as corner control. The course is challenging and I love challenges,” said McBeth.

McBeth has become known in the Finnish media also from another connection. He has befriended a Finnish basketball star Lauri Markkanen with.

McBeth says that the background of the duo getting to know each other is social media. The first time they chatted was on Instagram.

“He also goes to play frisbee golf. Maybe sometime between 2014 and 2016, we started chatting on Instagram. We met face to face at the Ledgestone Insurance Open in Illinois when he played for the Chicago Bulls. He drove an hour there to watch the final round of the race,” says McBeth.

Markkanen played in Chicago until spring 2021 before moving first to Cleveland and then to Utah.

“We met during the pandemic, so the mask made it a little easier for him to hide. But he’s also so tall that it’s a little difficult to hide. We spent time together and it was great to meet. We’ve seen each other several times since then.”

Paul McBeth praises Nokia’s race track.

Markkanen is currently in military service in Santahamina, so McBeth did not know if there was a possibility of a meeting in Finland.

At the end of the summer, Markkanen will also be with the national team when Susijengi is preparing for the World Championships.

At the latest, when the NBA season resumes, McBeth plans to travel to Salt Lake City to watch a Utah Jazz home game.

“I’ve seen a couple of games elsewhere, but I want to see him play in front of his home crowd,” says McBeth.

McBeth’s own career in frisbee golf will continue for years to come. McBeth says that he sometimes thought that quitting might be appropriate in his forties, but as long as the passion for the sport remains, playing can continue.

“The most difficult thing is mental balance. Physically, you can keep yourself fit and healthy, but the mental side is more difficult.”

Read more: Hole-in-one blew up Väinö Mäkelä’s social media popularity – then he took advertising tapes in his car until the limit was filled

Read more: These numbers are shocking – Lauri Markkanen’s NBA season was something unheard of

Read more: A strong message from the head of the sports school – no relief for the army’s sports stars

Read more: Lauri Markkanen is celebrating a slightly different birthday – he published a “recording picture” from the forest gig