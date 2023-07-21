Frisbee golf | The life of a budding professional is a waste of money, but Heidi Laine is still living her dream

Nokia

Ski run in the morning, work day as a physical education instructor, followed by another exercise.

It featured a frisbee golfer Heidi Laine day program in the second winter.

Laine, 30, tried for a long time to build a career in the sport alongside work. It meant long days in the store, when the job included, for example, pulling jumpers. As a freshman, training was just a dream.

At the beginning of this year, Laine from Hämeenlinna turned professional. Now, during the day, you get both gym training and sports training, between which you have time to rest.

You can also travel to race venues on time, without thinking about work shifts.

“Before, I couldn’t rest in the same way. It started to be noticed that all the time we are going a bit on a negative curve in terms of powers and others. Now is also time to recover,” says Laine.

Finland the top two in women’s frisbee golf have been for a long time Henna Blomroos and Eveliina Salonen.

Laine has become the third top-ranked Finnish woman in the series.

For example, last week in Norway’s Vestnes, Laine finished fourth. Salonen finished third, Blomroos’s ranking was ninth.

In June, it was announced that the frisbee golf national team would be founded. Among the women, Laine, Blomroos and Salonen are included in it. This week the trio will play at Nokia, where the European Open is played.

According to the website of the international umbrella organization Laine prize money for this season are 8,138 US dollars.

In the entire last season, Laine earned a good 10,000 dollars, so the most lucrative season of her career is quite possible when the competitions continue until the fall.

Laine says that this season’s prize money is still being saved, but during the winter it might be useful.

The sponsorship agreement covers the expenses of touring the games and living well, even if you don’t get to bathe in the money.

“For example, when going to America in the fall, you have to look at the flight prices and think about where to fly based on that,” says Laine.

Same the exact mark policy applies to accommodations. During the Nokia tournament, Laine stays with her cousins, and she takes advantage of staying with friends in other ways.

Next week in Åland, Laine will be staying with the Swedish competitors in a shared room.

Hotel rooms are not suites, and a better option may be Airbnb. Then you can cook the food yourself, and healthiness and price are in your own hands.

Heidi Laine says she wants to be the best in the world.

Wave received several offers for a professional position this year. He chose the best after counting the pros and cons.

Laine completed her vocational training at the end of last summer. The rest of the work ended last July.

According to Laine, typical enablers of professionalism are precisely the companies related to the sport. Laine doesn’t have to worry about competition clothing and pucks thanks to her cooperation agreements.

According to Laine, the interest of companies outside the sport on a larger scale was very welcome, so that the professionalism was even more stable.

In the one about frisbee golf In the First Round podcast at the end of last year, Laine described his final year by saying that he was unemployed and a professional at the same time.

Training and rest had already been adjusted to the level required by professionalism, but the professional contract did not yet bring income.

“Now I’m just a professional. I am employed in my own profession”; Laine says.

In the podcast, Laine brought up the support of her spouse. It’s still a lifeline, even though my professional career is going on.

“Even now, you’re on a week’s trip again and your spouse takes care of the house. Next week is the competition again. The whole competition season is travel. It demands a lot from the other person,” says Laine.

“ “Who wouldn’t want to be the best in the world? It is possible, but challenging.”

For the wave professionalism is a dream come true. The possibility to train twice a day and under the guidance of a coach improves the chances of improvement.

Laine believes that the establishment of a national team will improve the chances of advancing the sport even better.

Laine started the sport at the age of 20. The sports background of the youth is diverse.

“I was playing football then and doing gymnastics at the same time. The foot coach said just focus on frisbee golf, you can get good at it. I said ok and went to play. I wanted to go to the Games and I wanted to do well in them. A diverse background in sports has helped me learn quickly,” says Laine.

Laine doesn’t hesitate to say out loud her goal to one day be the best in the world. It requires development one step at a time.

Training has already been optimized, but for example Blomroos and Salonen, who started at a younger age, have had quality years of development in which there is much to catch up on.

“Who wouldn’t want to be the best in the world? It is possible, but challenging. You have to have high enough goals that you can reach in small steps. It would be cool to win the Finnish championship and the European championship first. Then towards the world championship.”

