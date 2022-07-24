Frisbee golf | Niklas Anttila’s fourth place in the European Open, he was 18 shots behind the champion: “I got a little stuck”

Eagle McMahon ended Paul McBeth’s five-game winning streak at Nokia.

Frisbee golf The European open championship tournament gave a display to the top domestic players, while the spring in the United States had gone poorly, except for individual bright spots.

The home court advantage was thought to level the balance of power at Nokia, where the world champions gathered this week to fight for the largest prize pool in European frisbee golf history, $100,000.

The multi-thousand-strong audience didn’t get to celebrate when Niklas Anttila was fourth as the best Finnish man. He played four rounds on the Beast course with a 228 (24 under par).

For the 20-year-old from Kuopio, the ranking is the best of his career in a ranking tournament and at the same time the highest ranking of a Finnish major in four years.

However, Anttila did not radiate happiness.

“Stayed a little in the barrel, but not too bad. I am sure that this will not be the best major performance of my career”, he assured.

To fight for victory the Finn had no business, because he was different from the master, to Eagle McMahon accumulated no less than 18 throws.

A shoulder injury kept the American on the sidelines for three months, and he was unable to use the palm side at all in his comeback competition, but during his break he had practiced the left wrist.

“Winning without my big strength (hand throw) shows people and myself how versatile I am. It’s enough for one person to start being ambidextrous, and I want to be that person,” McMahon said.

The trophy did not come off without a fight. McMahon, 24, advanced over his compatriot, who was defending a five-game winning streak by Paul McBeth with all four rounds side by side – the difference during the 72 fairways was at most three throws.

Only a five-meter birdie putt into the elevated basket on the 18th fairway released McMahon from his torment.

“It feels absolutely amazing. I had beaten many peaks but not Paul in a tight battle. This brings a lot of confidence to the next two majors.”

Finns frisbee golfers and courses come off the conveyor belt, and we have the second most courses per capita after Iceland. You break into the top teams of the domestic tour in a couple of years, but the leap to reach superstars like McMahon and McBeth seems impossible.

The European Open was last played three years ago. Then Jesse Nieminen was fifth, but lost to McBeth by only five throws.

According to Anttila, more big competitions and consistency are needed in order to close the gap.

“If they make a mistake, another one will never catch up. They’re just so cool-headed and always know what to do.”

Women’s series runner-up Eveliina Salonenwho closely challenged the 17-time major winner, the United States Paige Piercesays that on a good day there is no distance.

“We Finns are on the same level when it comes to success. On bad laps, the experience rolls over”, Salonen pui.

Henna Blomroos complemented Salonen’s performance with his third place. Among the men, in addition to Anttila, Nieminen and Väinö Mäkelä mixed Mikael Häme and Kristian Kuoksawho were eighth.

The Frisbee golf calendars of Finns are marked next with the championship competitions in Turku on the 4th–7th. August.