Frisbee Golf | Niklas Anttila, who made the record deal, threw the hole in One with quite a bounce

Anttila is chasing the top spots in The Open in Austin.

Finland made the most valuable contract ever in frisbee golf Niklas Anttila continues to be in good form on the US PDGA tour. A week ago, the result was second place, and the top places are in leaps and bounds this weekend as well.

Anttila, 22, played strongly in The Open, which started in Austin on Friday. After the opening round, he was tied for sixth place with a score of -7. There were three throws to the top.

The highlight of Anttila's round was seen on the 96-meter tenth fairway. Anttila threw a palm-side curve to the right, which hit the ground well before the basket.

However, the Frisbee bounced perfectly and ended up in the basket, blown by the strong wind. Anttila had made a double bogey on the previous fairway, so the success came in a great way.

A superstar of the sport Paul McBeth started slowly and played the first round to a score of -1. He's up to par Väinö Mäkelän and Jesse Nieminen with.

On the women's side Henna Blomroos was second after the opening round with a score of -6 throws away from the top. Eveliina Salonen was in joint fifth place with a result of -3.

The competition continues on Saturday and ends on Sunday.

Anttila signed a giant contract for this and the next three seasons with the well-known equipment manufacturer Discmania. Heittäjä and Discmania have agreed not to disclose the exact value of the contract to the public, but the annual base earnings have been estimated at around 150,000–200,000.

Brand Director of Discmania Jussi Meresmaa estimated in January for Frisbeegolfmedia that the contract is “known to be the most valuable in Europe”.

“It's possible, even probable,” Meresmaa commented on the question of whether Anttila can earn up to one million euros during the contract.

Anttila's professional career started already in 2017. He has won three SM golds and one EC gold. In addition, he has been very successful in the major tournaments of the sport.