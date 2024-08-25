Frisbee golf | Niklas Anttila made Frisbee World Championship history

Frisbee golf|Niklas Anttila became the first Finnish male medalist in the Frisbee Golf World Championships.

Niklas Anttila has thrown for silver in the open class at the Frisbee Golf World Championships in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Anttila became the first Finnish male medalist at the World Championship level in the sport on the night before Monday, Finnish time.

Anttila’s five-round final score of 33 under par lost by four to the US to Isaac Robinsonwho successfully defended his title. of the United States Eagle McMahon (–32) rose to bronze.

Robinson started the closing day with a three-shot lead and didn’t allow anyone to even get close. Anttila got the closest on the 14th fairway, when the American was about to make par and the man from Kuopio made a birdie in the middle of the basket.

The puck bounced out and rolled down the steep slope for several tens of meters, and the championship was practically decided.

Although Anttila is only 22 years old, he is the most successful male player in domestic frisbee golf history. Among numerous merits, four major second places emerge, which no other European has been able to do.

Anttila will receive $20,000 in prize money for his second place, and his season earnings will rise to more than $80,000.

Väinö Mäkelän (–18) bullish week brought a decent 21st place. Lauri Lehtinen (–13) returned to its level and shared the 33rd place. First timer Nestori Tuhkanen (–12) made us happy by entering the top 40.

Finland will certainly make Frisbee golf World Cup history next year as well, as the event will be held in Nokia and Tampere – for the first time outside of North America.