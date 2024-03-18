Frisbee golf | Niklas Anttila achieved a historic victory in the USA

The Finnish star of Frisbee golf shone in Austin, Texas.

Frisbee golf Finnish star Niklas Anttila won The Open in Austin over the weekend. At the same time, Anttila became the first Finnish man to win a competition on the professional Disc Golf Pro Tour.

Kuopiolainen's winning score was -27. He hit by Kyle Klein (-26) and Calvin Heimburg (-25).

“When I came to the United States for the first time in 2022, my goal was to become the first Finnish competition winner,” said Anttila Frisbee Golf Media by.

The race weekend was special, as Sunday's play was interrupted by thunder storms. They postponed and shortened the men's race day, and the women's class was interrupted earlier in the day.

One of the highlights of the winning race was the hole-in-one of the first round, when Anttila's puck bounced through the ground into the basket. Anttila took it calmly.

“If the basket hadn't stopped the puck, it would have gone to the OB (penalty area). I didn't celebrate either, because two fairways earlier I had received a warning about time use and it was a shame when I had to throw quickly,” Anttila told STT.

As prize money Anttila wrapped up 10,000 dollars, or about 9,200 euros.

A brilliant first season has raised the amount of prize money of Anttila, 22, the first Finn to over 100,000 dollars.

The sport has guaranteed Anttila a decent standard of living recently. In January, he signed a cooperation agreement with Discmania, which guarantees him up to 150–200,000 euros per year, according to expert estimates.

Anttila's professional career started already in 2017. He has won three SM golds and one EC gold.