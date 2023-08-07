Monday, August 7, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Frisbee golf | Heidi Laine and Niklas Anttila as Frisbee golf Finnish champions

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 7, 2023
in World Europe
0
Frisbee golf | Heidi Laine and Niklas Anttila as Frisbee golf Finnish champions

Frisbee golf championships were thrown in Lahti on the Mukkula course.

Frisbee golf The championship competitions culminated on Sunday in Lahti at the Mukkula frisbee golf course. At the end of the final day, the Finnish champions in the open and women’s open classes were crowned. In the women’s series, the Hämeenlinna Discaajien won the championship Heidi Laine with a score of ten over the track’s ideal result (+10). Laine’s winning score was a total of 254 throws. Eveliina Salonen came second and Silva Saarinen third.

In the open class, defending champion Vuorelan Veikkoin Niklas Anttila threw for the third time in the Finnish championship with a total result of 217 throws (–27). Rasmus Saukoriipi was second in the race (–25). -19 shared the third place result Otto Mäkinen, Pury Swan and Lauri Lehtinen.

Niklas Anttila won the open series championship. Picture: Kalle Parkkinen / Magazine photo

See also  Video: Tesla Model 3 hurtles through traffic and hits bus

#Frisbee #golf #Heidi #Laine #Niklas #Anttila #Frisbee #golf #Finnish #champions

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result