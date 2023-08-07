Frisbee golf | Heidi Laine and Niklas Anttila as Frisbee golf Finnish champions

Frisbee golf championships were thrown in Lahti on the Mukkula course.

Frisbee golf The championship competitions culminated on Sunday in Lahti at the Mukkula frisbee golf course. At the end of the final day, the Finnish champions in the open and women’s open classes were crowned. In the women’s series, the Hämeenlinna Discaajien won the championship Heidi Laine with a score of ten over the track’s ideal result (+10). Laine’s winning score was a total of 254 throws. Eveliina Salonen came second and Silva Saarinen third.

In the open class, defending champion Vuorelan Veikkoin Niklas Anttila threw for the third time in the Finnish championship with a total result of 217 throws (–27). Rasmus Saukoriipi was second in the race (–25). -19 shared the third place result Otto Mäkinen, Pury Swan and Lauri Lehtinen.