Frisbee golf | Heidi Laine achieved the best major ranking of her career at Nokia – the prize money for the season already over 10,000 euros

Estonia’s Kristin Tattar was in a class of her own at Nokia’s value tournament.

23.7. 19:19

Finland Heidi Laine achieved the best major ranking of his career in the frisbee golf European Open at Nokia, which ended on Sunday.

Laine started the final day in fifth place. The round did not start as expected when Laine took three bogeys on the first four fairways.

After this, however, the game started to flow and Laine took three birdies on the next four fairways.

The competition was stopped due to thunder for 45 minutes when Lainea had to play the last fairway of the competition. The break didn’t seem to bother Laine, but he took a huge Eagle on the last fairway of the competition and played the round to -1.

With a total score of +5, Laine came second in the entire competition.

Wave the previous best ranking is also from the European Open last year. At that time, Laine was seventh in the competition.

Lainea is having the best season of her career, and she is the Finnish female player who earned the most prize money this season. The European Open’s prize money of 4,500 euros already increases the prize money for the season to more than 10,000 euros.

The winner of the women’s category was practically decided after the first two days. Estonian reigning world champion Kristin Buckwheat was in a class of his own at Nokia and escaped more than ten throws away in two days.

In the last two rounds Tattar played more slowly with results of 0 and -1, but still increased his lead in each round. Buckwheat finally won with a total score of -11 with a difference of 16 throws, ahead of second place Laine.

The third place was shared by the United States Missy Gannon and Catrina Allen with a result of +6.

Tattar received 7,500 euros in prize money for his win.

They ranked best among other Finns Henna Blomroos and from Tampere Eveliina Salonen. Blomroos started the closing day in second place, but a +7 round dropped him to a shared ninth place. Salonen was twelfth in the competition.