Thursday, July 20, 2023
Frisbee golf | Frisbeegolf’s European Open is progressing with Nokia in foreign command

July 20, 2023
The open class is led by Kyle Klein of the United States.

At Nokia The frisbee golf European Open, which started in Pirkanmaa on Thursday, is progressing under the command of foreigners. Estonians in the women’s series Kristin Buckwheat, Anneli Tougjas-Männiste and Teele Toomsalu took the top three places at the end of the first round, and the US Kyle Klein lead an open class.

In the open class, three Finns broke into the top five: Nestori Tuhkanen, Onni Arminen and Onni Ruusunen. The Finnish trio is just a throw away from the top man.

Henna Blomroos and Jenni Karppinen are six shots away from the top of the women’s series. Toomsalu, which is in third place, is only one throw away.

The four-round competition ends on Sunday.

