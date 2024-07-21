Frisbee golf | Finns’ dream day turned into a nightmare at Nokia: “This finals day was a farce”

Frisbee golf|The Finns’ double lead quickly disappeared in the women’s final round of the Frisbee golf European Open. The historic Finnish victory was still not achieved.

All it was like betting that the European Open, one of the frisbee golf’s major tournaments, would finally have a Finnish winner in its history books on Sunday at Nokia.

Eveliina Salonen went to the final round of the women’s race with a lead of three throws to the runner-up Silva Saarinen in relation to.

The Finnish duo became the top two, after the reigning champion and the biggest pre-favorite of the race Kristin Tatarin the third round was a complete mess. On Saturday, the Estonian number one in the world ranking lost to Salonen by eight and to Saarinen, who played a dream round, by even 13 throws.

Buckwheat, however, showed its strength again. The Finns’ lead had already been closed around the middle of the lap.

Salonen fell out of the game in third place on the last fairway. He got a triple bogey from that island fairway, and in the end Salonen sank the American Missy Gannon too behind.

Saarinen only fell on the last fairway. When the Finn was tied for par, Tattari could afford to throw even a short putt, making sure it was under the basket. He could only lift the championship shot into the basket.

Estonian star Kristin Tattar was able to drop the puck into the last basket to secure her second European Open victory. Competition director Jussi Meresmaa was waiting with the trophy.

“Yesterday I thought I had already lost the game. Today I just wanted to focus on my game, fight and repeat good throws”, Tattar said.

The Estonian considers the win to have been one of his most memorable. Tattar said that after Saturday’s disappointment, his mind was black.

“Life offered me the perfect opportunity to be kind to myself and love myself despite the fact that I didn’t do well at my level. So I made the most of that opportunity.”

The women’s race was organized for the 11th time. Double champion Tattar is its only European winner.

Eveliina Salonen went to the final day in her home region with a clear lead. Sunday turned out to be a nightmare for him.

The autographs of Silva Saarinen, who lost to Tattar by one throw, were sold. There was a long line of people waiting.

From Valkeakoski Salonen, 24, who is from Pirkkala and now lives in Pirkkala, was able to throw in his home region.

“This finals day was a farce. I can’t possibly be satisfied with this, I would have liked to be in the top three at least”, Salonen, normally known for his permanent smile, stated that he had sold his country.

As usual, Salonen followed the overall race situation closely. He admits that the pressure was present, but says that it is normal in competitions anyway.

“It’s hard to go to sleep at night when you think about what will happen the next day. But I felt more that it was the enthusiasm of wanting to succeed here.”

The taciturn Saarinen stated that he made too many mistakes on Sunday. He said nervousness affected his performance.

“I don’t know if you should even win in a round like this in the end. Maybe better not,” he teased.

Finns too Heidi Laine reached the top ten in ninth place. Henna Blomroos was the 13th