Monday, August 19, 2024
Frisbee golf | Finland wins World Cup gold with a record throw

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 19, 2024
in World Europe
Frisbee golf | Finland wins World Cup gold with a record throw
The long throw world championship was Heidi Lainee’s first.

Finnish Heidi Laine won gold at the Frisbee Golf World Championships held in Lynchburg, Virginia, USA.

Laine threw 159.1 meters in the long throw competition, which is one of the side competitions of the actual WC. In addition to the victory, the throw also set a new Finnish record. The previous record of 151.9 meters was from 2022, also in the name of Heidi Laine.

The second in the competition came from the United States Ella Hansen flew the puck 157 meters.

Laine, who is from Jyväskylä and lives in Hämeenlinna, has won the European Pro Tour in 2022 with his frisbee golf.

The long throw world championship was his first.

Open class world championship won Anthony Barela With a throw that carried 213 meters. Came second Ezra Aderhold with a result of 211 meters.

There were no Finns in the open class.

