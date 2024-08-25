Frisbee golf | Eveliina Salonen won the World Championship gold in frisbee golf

Frisbee golf|Eveliina Salonen was already in trouble, but in the end became the champion.

From Valkeakoski originating Eveliina Salonen reached a historic achievement in the women’s series of the Frisbee Golf World Championships.

Salonen won the World Championship gold in Lynchburg, Virginia, USA. He became the first Finn to win the world championship in the sport.

Salonen won with a score of -18 and two shots ahead of the US To Kat Mertsch.

The Frisbee Golf World Championships is the sport’s biggest and most prestigious competition, which takes place every year. For his achievement, Salonen received 17,000 dollars in prize money, or a good 15,000 euros.

Finland’s best achievement so far was the World Championship silver, achieved by Salonen and Henna Blomroos.

Expectations were now higher than perhaps ever. Salonen already celebrated the second major win of his career in April

WC gold came after exciting stages.

Salonen started the decision round in second place and only a throw back from the US Holyn to Handley in relation to.

Salonen was already in the lead at the beginning of the final round. The gold still seemed to escape when Salonen’s scorecard accumulated two double bogies in addition to the usual two. However, he steeled himself and climbed back to the top with the last three consecutive birdies.

Kat Mertsch, who was in the lead before the final decision, could not withstand the pressure, but fell behind Salonen due to three consecutive bogies. Before the last fairway, the Finn led by three shots, and he did not leave his brilliant seam unused.

In the end, it was a duel for the championship. Handley (–12) fell off the ride in an ugly way, when the final round result was +8.

Not even the number one favorite of the race, Estonia Kristin Buckwheat couldn’t come from behind to fight for victory. He was third with a result of -13.

Niklas Anttila chasing the open class title later on Sunday. He is second and three shots behind the United States of Isaac Robinson.