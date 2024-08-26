Frisbee golf | Eveliina Salonen became emotional at a historic moment: “I love you”

Frisbee golf|Eveliina Salonen thanked her loved ones after winning the World Championship gold.

Eveliina Salonen made sports history when he became the first Finn to win the frisbee golf world championship on Sunday evening.

Salonen won the women’s division championship in Lynchburg, Virginia, USA.

World Championship gold is the sport’s greatest achievement, so emotions were understandably on the surface after the last throw. When the championship was clear, Salonen, 24, immediately raised his hands to the sky, fanned wildly and received sparkling drinks on his neck from fellow competitors.

“It feels great. I’ve dreamed of this all my life, so this means a lot,” Salonen said recently, posting on Instagram of the Disc Golf Pro Tour on video.

Salose, who currently lives in Pirkkala, was asked who he would like to thank.

“All my friends and family. They have believed in me all along. I am grateful for that, I love you all.”

He continued his answer, but his emotions were about to take over.

“I know my grandparents are watching this. They don’t know English, so hi mummo and vaari, hello here, I love you”, Salonen said the rest of the part in Finnish, with tears in his eyes.

Salonen won the world championship with a score of -18 and two throws against the US To Kat Mertsch. He settled for the win with the backs of the final day.

For his achievement, Salonen received 17,000 dollars in prize money, or a good 15,000 euros.

Finland’s best achievement so far was the World Championship silver, achieved by Salonen and Henna Blomroos.

Salonen is the only Finnish major winner. He has succeeded in the trick three times now.

A year from now, Salonen will be able to defend his title on his home field, when the World Championships are held in Tampere and Nokia.