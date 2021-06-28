Frisbee Golf | Awesome throw reversed World Cup – five-time Frisbee golf champion had to bend

James Conrad became the master of the desperate situation.

28.6. 18:54

Frisbee golf five-time world champion Paul McBeth appeared to be on his way to the sixth championship of his career in Ogden, Utah, when he threw a pair on the final fairway of the race.

James Conradin was forced to sink his third throw on par-4 to rise to levels with McBeth and move the solution to replay.

And Conrad succeeded perfectly. As his 75-meter throw curved toward the basket, the audience began to shout, “Go inside!”

And the frisbee went.

Mixed McBeth and Conrad ended up with a score of -39, so the championship was settled again.

The 16th bus was selected as the solution scene.

Conrad had made a hole-in-one on the fairway in the second round, and now the opening throw fell right next to the basket.

McBeth’s throw, in turn, bounced off the ground and ended up in the water, securing Conrad’s victory.