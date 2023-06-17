Estadão Contenti

06/16/2023 – 7:32 pm

The drop in temperatures in São Paulo made the state government reactivate the emergency shelter at the Pedro II station, on Line 3 – Red of the Metropolitan Company (Metro), to protect the homeless population from the cold in the capital. The space will open on the nights of this Friday, 16th, and Saturday, 17th, when the city’s thermometers should register, during the early hours of Sunday, 18th, a minimum of 8ºC, according to the Civil Defense alert – the shelters are open when the forecast indicates a minimum temperature equal to or less than 10°C.

According to the São Paulo government, the space will have the capacity to house up to 100 people per day, including the animals that accompany the homeless. The place should be open between 7 pm and 8 am the next day, and those sheltered will receive mattresses and blankets collected by the Warm Clothing Campaign, in addition to winter clothes, socks and sleeping bags distributed by the Social Fund of São Paulo. Restaurant Bom Prato will help with meals for dinner and also for breakfast.

The State of São Paulo has more than 400 collection points for warm clothing and blankets for the Warm Clothing Campaign. Donated materials are redistributed to the most vulnerable people.

In the capital and in Greater São Paulo, donations can be made at all train stations of the Companhia Paulista de Trens Metropolitanos (CPTM) and the Metro, in addition to the bus terminals of the Empresa Metropolitana de Transportes Urbanos de São Paulo (EMTU) and Sabesp and Poupatempo units.

In the interior of the State, the materials are being received at the Poupatempo units and by the municipal funds that joined the campaign. This Thursday, the 15th, the cities of São Lourenço da Serra, Juquitiba, Pirapora do Bom Jesus, Francisco Morato and Itapecerica da Serra, located in the Metropolitan Region of São Paulo, also joined the Warm Clothing Campaign and now have Donation.

The complete list of official collection points can be accessed on the State Government website by here .

The Social Fund indicates that the most necessary items are warm clothes, socks, caps and gloves, and that old or dirty clothes should not be donated because they are unfeasible for distribution.

There is also the possibility of helping with cash donations to the official account of the Campaign for Clothing at Banco do Brasil (data below) via pix or transfer via current account.

Where to donate the sweater campaign?

In the capital and Greater SP: Train stations, subway, bus terminals and Sabesp and Poupatempo units.

Inside: Poupatempo units and municipal funds.

Full list of official points: click here .

Cash donation to the official account of the Winter Clothing Campaign at Banco do Brasil: current account nº 19.771-8, agency nº 1897-X, CNPJ/MF nº 44.111.698-0001/98, or key Pix: [email protected] .br.

What is most needed to donate to the campaign:

outerwear

Socks

caps

Gloves























