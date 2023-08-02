New adventure for Frijns

The second London E-Prix in Formula E definitively closed season 9 of the championship reserved for 100% electric single-seaters, and with this the experience of Robin Frijns with the ABT Cupra team. The Dutchman, who had also suffered an injury in the inaugural race of the world championship in Mexico City, will therefore not be included in the list of riders participating in the next world championship, but has nonetheless formalized the beginning of a new chapter in his career.

The tasks at BMW

This year, in fact, Frijns shared his activity in Formula E with the WEC, a championship in which he took part in the races of the class LMP2 with #31 of WRT team together with Gelael and Habsburg. However, starting from next season, this category (in which he obtained the title in 2021) will be abolished to make room for the LMGT3, in addition to the confirmation of the Hypercars. Right in the top flight, in the 2024 the WRT team will make its debut, which will field the BMW M Hybrid V8. In anticipation of this debut, the Belgian team has in the meantime decided to focus on Frijns to momentarily play the role of test drivers, with his possible participation in the world championship which will be taken at a later time. With this operation, the Dutchman will embrace the Bavarian house again for the first time since 2010, the year in which he won the Formula BMW title.

Welcome back, Robin Frijns! After 13 years, the Dutchman returns to BMW M Motorsport to be a works driver. In 2010, he won the Formula BMW Europe title. Exciting times ahead: He joins the BMW M Team WRT test program to prepare the BMW M Hybrid V8 for racing in the @FIAWEC. pic.twitter.com/zl7SnRCN6N — BMW M Motorsport (@BMWMotorsport) August 2, 2023

Possible future roles

It was confirmed Andreas RoosHead of BMW Motorsport: “With his versatility and extensive experience in prototype racing, Robin Frijns is a fantastic addition to our team of factory riders. – he has declared – initially he will be involved in the test program with the BMW M Hybrid V8 for the WEC. He knows the team and the race series very well and can certainly make a valuable contribution to a successful preparation for the 2024 season. A look at his previous successes shows that Frijns is also a very good GT driver. However, we will make a decision about any exits in the race at a later time. First of all, we are very happy to have him join the BMW M Motorsport family.”. In this way, Frijns enters the list of 22 official BMW driverswhich include Weerts, Rast, Vanthoor and Valentino Rossi: “It’s great to be back at BMW M Motorsport after many years – added the Dutchman – I am looking forward to the new challenges, which will include participating in the test program for WEC entry in 2024 with the BMW M Hybrid V8. The prospect of driving this car and, in doing so, being part of a new golden era of motoring is a great motivator.”