It seemed like a ‘simple’ accident that occurred on the first lap between Robin Frijns and Norman Nato, with Dutch from the ABT Cupra he had buffered the Frenchman’s Nissan at the most driven and twisty point of the Mexico City circuit. An impact that had not reported physical consequences to either of the two pilots, at least apparently. Frijns, after getting out of the car, had in fact complained of severe pain in his left arm, so much so that he went to the medical center of the racetrack. Subsequently transported to the hospital for tests, the team had then released a statement confirming the wrist fracturewith the surgery scheduled right in Mexico City.

At the end of intensive care, Frijns was interviewed by De Telegraphadmitting that he also suffered other far from minor consequences: “I didn’t just break my left wrist – explained the 31-year-old – but I also reported others four hand fractures. I was really dying of pain. Luckily I’m now out of the ICU and on painkillers, but the pain is certainly not gone. It is a great suffering. The bone was sticking out of my hand, and it wasn’t funny. This is definitely the most serious injury of my career, and let’s hope there aren’t more.”.